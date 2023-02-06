Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 18,970 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 13.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $695.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

