Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,375 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.