Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,375 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

