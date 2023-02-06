Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

