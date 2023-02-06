Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $113.56 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

