Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,039 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $171.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

