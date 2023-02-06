Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.6 %

GT opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

