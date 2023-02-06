Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

