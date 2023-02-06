Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BorgWarner by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.2 %

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.