Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 953.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 346,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,118,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 303,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IVV opened at $414.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.