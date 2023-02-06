Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SASR opened at $35.06 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.