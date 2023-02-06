Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

