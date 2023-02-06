Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lowered by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

