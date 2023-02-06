Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.00.

SLAB stock opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $190.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

