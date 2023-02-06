Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after acquiring an additional 555,666 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

