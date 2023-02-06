Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

