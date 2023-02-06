SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $18.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

