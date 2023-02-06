SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. SLM has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

