Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $708,651.36 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iain Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-on alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Snap-on stock opened at $259.66 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.