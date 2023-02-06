StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of EML opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

About Eastern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.