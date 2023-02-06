StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of EML opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
