Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
