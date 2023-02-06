Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

