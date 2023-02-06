Susquehanna Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.70.

QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

