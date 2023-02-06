Susquehanna Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

