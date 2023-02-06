SVB Leerink Cuts 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $14.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.92% from the company’s previous close.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Insider Activity

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,110.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,832 shares of company stock worth $1,131,936. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.