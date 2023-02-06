SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Cowen lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

