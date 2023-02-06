Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,801 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $37.05 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

