Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,739 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

