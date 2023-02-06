Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,630,000 after buying an additional 431,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

