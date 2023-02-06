Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,796 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,440,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

