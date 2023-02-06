T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

