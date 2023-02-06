TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.04% of TB SA Acquisition worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in TB SA Acquisition by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in TB SA Acquisition by 11,638.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TBSA opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

TB SA Acquisition Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

