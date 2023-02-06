TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $129.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

