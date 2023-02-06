TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

