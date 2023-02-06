TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 37.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 101,120.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock valued at $161,900,196 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

