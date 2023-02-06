TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Shares of CB opened at $209.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

