TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.