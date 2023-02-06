TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

