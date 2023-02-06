TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

