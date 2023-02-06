TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $365.76 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

