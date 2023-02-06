TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in General Electric by 100.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 360,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GE opened at $81.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $84.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

