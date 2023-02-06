TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

CRM opened at $171.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

