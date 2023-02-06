TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,372,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $289.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $356.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

