TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $440.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

