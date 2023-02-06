TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.27 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

