TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,939 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7,966.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

