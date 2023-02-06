TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 169,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 105,966.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

