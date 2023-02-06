Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $43.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.