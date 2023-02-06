Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $43.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
