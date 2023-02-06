Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.75.

Tesla stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

