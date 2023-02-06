The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 190.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $131.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.