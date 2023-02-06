The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.83 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

