Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $711.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $690.00 to $711.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $647.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

TMO stock opened at $587.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $562.63 and a 200-day moving average of $550.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.